Promising Space Stocks Worth Watching – June 13th

Alphabet, Boeing, RTX, GE Aerospace, Berkshire Hathaway, Lockheed Martin, and Archer Aviation are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the commercial space sector—everything from rocket and satellite manufacturing to space tourism, in-orbit servicing, and related support technologies. By investing in space stocks, individuals gain exposure to the rapidly growing space economy, spanning applications like earth observation, communications, navigation, and beyond-Earth exploration. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,181,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,315,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.37. 12,389,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,371,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average is $176.42.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.47. 7,709,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.33.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.38. 4,574,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,073. The firm has a market cap of $252.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $257.47.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $511.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $403.33 and a one year high of $542.07.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of LMT traded up $16.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.84 and a 200-day moving average of $470.67. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Archer Aviation stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. 89,465,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,951,599. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.

