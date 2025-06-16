T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Trimmed by Howard Bailey Securities LLC

Howard Bailey Securities LLC reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $452,721,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $228.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

