Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 1,939 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

