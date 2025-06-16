Columbus Macro LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 623.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 481,581 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 209,898 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $660.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.03. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a current ratio of 39.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -172.41%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Philip M. Tseng acquired 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $298,663.38. This trade represents a 34.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

