Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,879,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12,777.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,815.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $104.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

