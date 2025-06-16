Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $287.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

