Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $465.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $219.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.01.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.40.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

