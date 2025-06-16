FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 2,392 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.7% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.