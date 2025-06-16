iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%

IWS opened at $128.66 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

