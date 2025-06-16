FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 251 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,273,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

