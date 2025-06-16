Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.70. The stock has a market cap of $377.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

