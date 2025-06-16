Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,648 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 19,102.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,544,000 after purchasing an additional 911,960 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,838.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,712,000 after purchasing an additional 832,358 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $122.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average is $132.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

