Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

