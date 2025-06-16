Pflug Koory LLC Sells 165 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC owned 0.07% of Standex International worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Standex International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 524,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $11,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 346,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,817,000 after buying an additional 46,869 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $8,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $7,122,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $55,426.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,087.67. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:SXI opened at $152.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $212.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.15.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Standex International’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

