Pflug Koory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 196,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 2.5%

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In related news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

