1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,036 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,415,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,077,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 465,064 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,744,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,679,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 74,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,291,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,333,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM opened at $36.00 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $984.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.63.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.