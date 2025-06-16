30,000 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Acquired by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $954.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.36.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 533.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

