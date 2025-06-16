Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.9%

Stryker stock opened at $377.01 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.66.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.