ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries accounts for 1.6% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 834.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 85.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $1,941,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,884.72. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $28,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,203.50. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,303. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

