1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

