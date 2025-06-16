1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in CME Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 71,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $269.50 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.51.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

