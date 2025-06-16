Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Position Lessened by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 579,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 357,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $39.40 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

