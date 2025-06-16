Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 3.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $46,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $64.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

