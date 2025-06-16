Trust Point Inc. Has $895,000 Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $3,940,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3,534.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 333,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

