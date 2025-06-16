Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 232,863 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF comprises 5.5% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 9.50% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEPW. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 103,950.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SEPW opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.47. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.