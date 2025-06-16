1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $27.16 Million Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 122.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,677 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 1.02% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $27,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 126,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

