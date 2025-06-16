Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 18,598 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,565.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 76,655 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

PSLV stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

