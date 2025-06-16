Trust Point Inc. Sells 4,962 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $3,153,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 18.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 129,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $2,765,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 123,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $134.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.12. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $218.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.56.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

