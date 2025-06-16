Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 657 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus set a $260.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.68.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4%

RSG stock opened at $250.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

