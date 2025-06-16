Optas LLC Purchases New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 426.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $480.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of 942.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $491.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 422,204 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,308. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,861 shares of company stock valued at $104,770,558. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

