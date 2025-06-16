Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 4,825 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $130.54 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.