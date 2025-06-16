Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 16,393 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 578,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,587,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,569,000.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA PSTP opened at $32.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.