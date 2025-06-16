Crane Advisory LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,635,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,003,000 after purchasing an additional 247,675 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $169.06 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

