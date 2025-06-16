Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 16,923 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $92.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

