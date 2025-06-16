Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,656 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.4%

RDVY stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.