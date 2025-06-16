Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of IVW opened at $105.10 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.