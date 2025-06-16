Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PPA opened at $136.67 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $138.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day moving average is $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

