Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,347,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

