Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 513,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,806 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $23,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

