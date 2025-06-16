Access Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $220.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.78. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

