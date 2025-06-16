Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 888.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY opened at $235.66 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $245.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.14.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

