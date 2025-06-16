Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Up 102.3% in May

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,300 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the May 15th total of 383,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

Melco International Development stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Melco International Development has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

