Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Mobiquity Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ MOBQ opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Mobiquity Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.45.
Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile
