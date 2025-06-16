Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mobiquity Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOBQ opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Mobiquity Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform comprising adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, avails engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, wrap up reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.