SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SGLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SGLC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGLC opened at $32.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.11. SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $38.16.

About SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF

The Rbb Fund Inc – Sgi U.S Large Cap Core Equity Fund (SGLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in US large-cap equities firms considered to be within the range of companies in the Russell 1000 and S&P 500 index.

