Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $515,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $84.11 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.74 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 479.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.