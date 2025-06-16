Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEU) Short Interest Up 101.2% in May

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 101.2% from the May 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:FLEU opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.97% of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged Fund (FLEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Eurozone index. The fund tracks a market cap weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in the developed Eurozone. The currency exposure is not hedged FLEU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

