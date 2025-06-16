Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Grows By 102.7%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Down 2.3%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

