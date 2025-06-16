Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.62 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.