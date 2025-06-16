Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 142.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $550.57 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.27.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

