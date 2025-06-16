Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 16,564 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

UGI Trading Down 1.2%

UGI stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

